Buffalo man pleads guilty to charges after injuring 2 people in a shooting on Pearl Street

24-year-old Kyle Mickens pleaded guilty to all counts in the indictment against him Monday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Man pleads guilty to all charges after injuring two people in a shooting in May.

24-year-old Kyle Mickens pleaded guilty to the following charges:

One count of attempted murder in the second degree (class “B” violent felony)

Two counts of assault in the first degree (class “B” violent felonies)

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony)

The charges come after Mickens and 24-year-old Dalton Edge, Jr., from Buffalo worked together with the intent to cause death to another person.

Prosecutors say they fired multiple shots with illegal guns from a moving vehicle in front of Señor Tequila Mexican Restaurant around 2 a.m on May 21.

One person was shot in the leg while she was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car.

The 25-year-old was taken to ECMC for her injuries. A second victim was shot in the hip on the opposite side of the street. The 23-year-old man was taken to ECMC to treat his injuries.

Mickens faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced and continues to remain held without bail.