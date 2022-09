Buffalo Police Officers responded to Shirley Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday for a man shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the first block of Shirley Avenue for report of a shooting.

Detectives say one man was shot while outside.

The victim was taken to ECMC where he was listed in critical condition.