Police were called to the 300 block of Sweet Avenue just after 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for help from the public following a shooting over the weekend.

A 35-year-old male victim was shot in the foot. He was taken to ECMC and is currently listed in stable condition.