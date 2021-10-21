Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for fatal shooting in Queens

Dwayne Scott, 22, is accused of shooting a Queens man multiple times in September.

QUEENS, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was indicted by a Queens grand jury on murder charges, accused in the fatal shooting of a Queens man in September.

According to charges, Dwayne Scott, 22, jumped out from a car on Sept. 24 near the intersection of 102nd Road and 84th street and shot 20-year-old Brandon Rodriguez. Multiple shots were fired at Rodriguez, who was just steps away from his home, and he died from his injuries.

“The murder of this young man has left a family devastated and a young toddler without his father. This was yet another example of the senseless gun violence that is wreaking havoc in our community and causing untold grief. The defendant has been returned to Queens from upstate New York to answer for his alleged crimes,” Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Scott was arrested in Buffalo last week and was arraigned Thursday in Queens on an indictment charging him with second degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.