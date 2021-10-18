First 7 jurors picked for Belstadt trial

Joseph Belstadt, 46, is charged with the murder of a high school classmate in 1993. The first trial was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The first seven members of what will eventually be a 12-member jury with four alternates were seated on Monday for the Niagara County Court murder trial of Joseph Belstadt.

Five men and two women were chosen on the first day of jury selection. They include a teacher, a registered nurse, and a retiree.

Besltadt is charged with killing 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser, whose body was found in Bond Lake Park on October 25, 1993.

This was five weeks after she had last seen alive and, according to prosecutors, she was last seen getting into Belstadt’s car in North Tonawanda where the two had been high school acquaintances.

Though long thought by police to be the prime suspect in the case, it wasn't until April of 2018, almost 25 years after Steingasser was killed, that Belstadt was charged, after police re-examined DNA evidence using more sophisticated methods than were available in 1993.

In the 3-1/2 years since his arrest Belstadt, who remains free on $250,000 bail, has maintained his innocence and has rejected plea offers.

His first trial began on March 12, 2020, but days later, after only a few witnesses took the stand, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the interruption of court proceedings resulting in a mistrial.



New Trial, New Players.

Some 19 months later, there is a new judge to replace Sara Sheldon who has since retired.

Wyoming County Court Judge Michael Mohun is now presiding over the case.

There is also a new lead prosecutor, as former Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek has since been elected to a position as a Niagara County Court Judge.

Assistant District Attorneys Mary Jean Bowman and John Granchelli, both of whom were part of the original prosecution team, will now represent the people.

Belstadt’s lead defense lawyer is still attorney Michelle G Bergevin, however, she has a new co-counsel after Dominic H. Saracenoco stepped away from the case to pursue a run for a judgeship.

As well, the new trial once testimony begins, will be held in Niagara Falls instead of Lockport.

And of course, an entirely new jury will be hearing the case and the expected testimony of roughly 70 witnesses.