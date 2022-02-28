Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for fatal shooting on Grimes Street

Jonathan Williams, 31, was arraigned Monday morning on an indictment of one count second degree murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Grimes Street last summer.

Jonathan Williams, 31, also known as “Blaze,” was arraigned Monday morning on an indictment of one count of second degree murder.

Prosecutors allege that Williams intentionally shot a victim multiple times outside of a tavern on Grimes Street around 1:30 a.m. on May 16, 2021. Thomas Martin, 48, died at the scene from his injuries.