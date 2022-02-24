2 people from California arrested in raid at Niagara Falls Airbnb

Niagara Falls Police, along with the FBI and US Marshals, executed a search warrant at a home on 25th Street on February 23.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two people from California are facing charges following a raid in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police, along with the FBI and US Marshals, executed a search warrant at a home on 25th Street on February 23.

Niagara Falls officials say the home was operating as an Airbnb.

Police say during the search, police found two .380 caliber pistols, marijuana and a large quantity of a suspected narcotic pain medication.

Brock Goines, 34, of Cucamonga, California and Haleigh Felton, 26, of Inglewood, California were taken into custody. Both were charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Goines was remanded to the Niagara County Jail. Felton was held on $500 bail.

"This is a continuation of the cooperative efforts between NFPD, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, NY State Police, and our Federal partners at the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, DEA, ATF and US Marshals to focus on violent crime and the influx of illegal firearms in our community. As the warmer weather approaches, expect to see more enforcement initiatives like this," said Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso.

“The Niagara Falls Police Department will continue its collaborative efforts with other law enforcement agencies to increase safety and security on our city street,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “This recent arrest is reflective of our commitment to make our city safer.”