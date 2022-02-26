Castile man will spend 18 years in prison for sex crimes

In December, 28-year-old Roger Ballard Jr. was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Roger Ballard Jr. was sentenced on Thursday. Back in December, he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. The trial lasted five days.

New York State Police say the case involved Ballard engaging in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 years old.

“This is a case of justice delayed but not denied due to the courageous and inspiring strength of the victim. Mr. Ballard should never be allowed out of prison for what he has done,” Wyoming County District Attorney Donald G. O’Geen said in a statement Saturday.

Ballard would have to register as a sex offender after his release.