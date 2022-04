According to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, a man was shot just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Ogden Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the city's Lovejoy neighborhood.

The victim was taken to ECMC where he is currently in stable condition.