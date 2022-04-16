National Action Network hosts annual anti-violence prayer service

2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin was one of the event facilitators, along with Pastor James Giles, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, and many others.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Action Network hosted its ninth annual anti-violence prayer service on Saturday.

The event recognizes and supports the families of homicide victims, to promote dialogue and encouragement for healing for those who are permanently altered by the loss of a loved one due to violence.

It's all to acknowledge the lives and the legacies of homicide victims, while providing their families with support.

The event was held at the historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church on Michigan Avenue.