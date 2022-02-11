Buffalo man in stable condition after Schreck Avenue shooting

The 27-year-old man was shot multiple times around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. He was treated at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot several times Friday afternoon on Schreck Avenue.

The 27-year-old man was shot "multiple times" around 2:30 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. An ambulance took the man to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

The shooting, which happened northwest of Bailey Avenue and East Delevan Avenue, was targeted in nature, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.