2nd suspect indicted in fatal Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men now face charges in connection to a fatal shooting in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood last spring.
Corey Bell, 32, of Buffalo, is the second suspect charged in the death of 38-year-old Marcques Robinson of Buffalo. Bell was arraigned Tuesday morning on a charge of second degree murder.
The Erie County District Attorney's office says Robinson was shot shortly after 6 p.m. on April 24, 2021 while pumping gas. He attempted to run from the attack, but collapsed nearby and died at the scene.
Co-defendant Daiquin Gray is accused of intentionally firing the shots that killed Robinson and then stealing the gold chain from his neck. Gray was indicted in December.
Both Bell and Gray remain held without bail. If convicted, Bell faces a maximum 25 years of life in prison; Gray faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.