2nd suspect indicted in fatal Buffalo shooting

Corey Bell, 32, of Buffalo, was arraigned Tuesday morning on a charge of second degree murder for the April, 2021 incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men now face charges in connection to a fatal shooting in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood last spring.

Corey Bell, 32, of Buffalo, is the second suspect charged in the death of 38-year-old Marcques Robinson of Buffalo. Bell was arraigned Tuesday morning on a charge of second degree murder.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Robinson was shot shortly after 6 p.m. on April 24, 2021 while pumping gas. He attempted to run from the attack, but collapsed nearby and died at the scene.

Co-defendant Daiquin Gray is accused of intentionally firing the shots that killed Robinson and then stealing the gold chain from his neck. Gray was indicted in December.