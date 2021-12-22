Buffalo man going to prison for ammunition possession as a felon

Shelby Holcomb, 33, was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Shelby Holcomb, 33, was convicted of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brendan T. Cullinane and Meghan E. Leydecker who handled the case said Holcomb was convicted of robbery in Erie County Court in 2007. As a result, Holcomb was prohibited from owning ammunition.

A search warrant was executed of Holcomb's resident on Olympic Avenue and recovered 119 rounds of ammunition.