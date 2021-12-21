Crime Stoppers offering reward in connection with the 2018 murder of David-Dickens Anderson

Dickens-Anderson was killed on October 21, 2018, on Spring Street in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of David Dickens-Anderson.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information about this homicide.

Dickens-Anderson was a father of three kids.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161.

Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.