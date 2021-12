Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in this homicide.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is now offering a reward in connection with the death of Fred Johnson.

Johnson was killed on December 2, 2019, on Divison Street in Buffalo.

If anyone has information is asked to call 716-867-6161.