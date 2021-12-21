Buffalo man pleaded guilty to 2 seperate illegal guns cases, one involving New Year's Day shooting

In one case Mario Jones intentionally shot a man with an illegal gun at a gas station on East Ferry Street near Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges in two illegal gun cases Tuesday morning.

Mario Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class "C" felonies) and one count of assault in the second degree (class "D" felony).

The first case involved Jones intentionally shooting a man with an illegal gun at a gas station on East Ferry Street near Jefferson Avenue on Jan. 1, 2021, around 5 a.m. Jones dropped the gun a fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury to the face. The weapon was recovered and tested for evidence.

The second incident occurred on a night in March when Jones was involved in a traffic stop by Buffalo Police officers for driving through a stop sign on Kehr and French Streets. As the driver was being pulled over, Jones jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

Jones was taken into custody after a chase. A loaded, illegal pistol was found on the ground where Jones had run.