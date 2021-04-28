Buffalo man charged with intentionally injuring a puppy

Navier Rodriguez is accused of hitting his 5-month-old dog and throwing it to the ground multiple times.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after witnesses say they saw him hit a 5-month-old puppy and throw it to the ground multiple times.

The Erie County District Attorney's office said the incident happened the morning of April 7 on Porter Avenue near Front Park in Buffalo.

Navier Rodriguez, 22, was arraigned Tuesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio on one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and one count of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

The puppy suffered extensive injuries to its mouth, including cuts and broken teeth. It is currently being treated for its injuries at the Erie County SPCA.