Buffalo man dies after being shot during large gathering

The 32-year-old victim was rushed to ECMC, where he died a short time later.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A violent week in Buffalo continued overnight after a man was shot on the city's East Side.

Police said they were called to the area near Kehr and French streets around 12:45 a.m. That's where some type of large gathering was going on.

The, as yet, unidentified 32-year-old victim was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with information that could help police find the person or people responsible for the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.