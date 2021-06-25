Reward offered in JFK Park shooting that injured four, including two children

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the persons responsible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment for the person or persons responsible for a quadruple shooting earlier this week.

Crime Stoppers is putting up the money hoping to help police find out who shot four people, including two boys, ages 8 and 14 at the JFK Recreation Center basketball courts Hickory St. in Buffalo Wednesday night.

Buffalo Police say a man entered the park and began shooting. Two adults and two boys, who were playing basketball on a nearby court, were injured in the shootings.

Police say the four victims were transported to various hospitals to be treated for injuries.