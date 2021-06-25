Reward offered in JFK Park shooting that injured four, including two children

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment for the person or persons responsible for a quadruple shooting earlier this week.
Crime Stoppers is putting up the money hoping to help police find out who shot four people, including two boys, ages 8 and 14 at the JFK Recreation Center basketball courts Hickory St. in Buffalo Wednesday night.
Buffalo Police say a man entered the park and began shooting. Two adults and two boys, who were playing basketball on a nearby court, were injured in the shootings.
Police say the four victims were transported to various hospitals to be treated for injuries.
If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App 'Buffalo Tips' from the Apple or Android store.