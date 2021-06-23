Buffalo Police: Man shoots 2 adults, 2 juveniles at JFK Park

Buffalo Police say a man entered the park and began shooting. Two adults and two juveniles were injured in the shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four people were shot Wednesday night at JFK Recreation Center, east of downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo Police say a man entered the park and began shooting. Two adults and two juveniles were injured in the shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Hickory Street.

Police say the four people have been transported to various hospitals to be treated for injuries. No other details are available at this time.