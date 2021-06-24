Three killed in shooting inside home on Ashley Street in Buffalo

A Buffalo Police spokesperson says it appears the victims were targeted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating after three people were shot dead inside of a home on Ashley Street early Thursday morning.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of Ashley Street near Broadway in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood around 5 a.m.

Buffalo Police spokesperson Mike DeGeorge says it appears the victims were targeted. Police are still trying to positively identify the victims.

Mayor Brown issued a statement Thursday, after seven people were shot during a 10-hour period in the city.

"As mayor, I understand that public safety is paramount, and I have asked Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood to increase police patrols throughout the City to keep all of our residents safe from this senseless violence," he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, but our actions remain dedicated to reducing the gun violence that has plagued cities."