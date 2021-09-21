Buffalo teen brought back from Georgia to face murder charge

Calvin Clemons, 18, and a juvenile are accused in the March, 2021 robbery and shooting death of 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man remains held without bail following his arraignment in connection to a robbery and shooting death of a Lockport man last spring.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Calvin Clemons, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia earlier this month. He was returned to WNY Monday after waiving extradition.

Clemons and an adolescent offender are charged in connection with the robbery and shooting death of 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink on C Street in Buffalo on March 29. The DA's office says the two are accused of conspiring to rob the victim by luring him to the scene where they allegedly stole his backpack and shot him multiple times.

Sink was taken to ECMC where he died from his injuries.

Clemon's co-defendant, a 16-year-old Buffalo teen, is already being held on murder and robbery charges. He remains in custody at the Erie County Youth Services Center without bail.