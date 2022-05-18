Buffalo man allegedly makes terroristic threat at Elmwood Avenue grocery store

A Buffalo man allegedly made a threat toward the grocery store manager, referencing Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday morning, a day after allegedly making a terroristic threat at an Elmwood Avenue grocery store.

Andrew J. Marsh, 33, has been charged with one felony county of making a terroristic threat and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He faces seven years in prison, if convicted on all charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Marsh was asked by a store manager to leave at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday after allegedly harassing another customer. In response, Marsh then allegedly made a threat toward the manager, referencing Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops store, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded on Jefferson Avenue.

Buffalo Police were called to the scene, where they found a "small amount of suspected heroin" in Marsh's pants pocket. He was arrested Tuesday, and he was arraigned on Wednesday morning.

Marsh will return to court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a felony hearing. He was released; the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

In the meantime, a temporary no-contact orders of protection has been issued on behalf of three people, an order that includes the grocery store.

"This defendant is accused of threatening employees at another supermarket while we continue to investigate this horrific shooting and grieve this tragedy," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a statement.

"Again, I remind all that any threat will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."