Aaron Salter's wife remembers her husband

"Even though he is not with me, I know how he loved others. He loved his family, extremely loved his job and his community," said his wife Kimberly.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Retired Buffalo Police officer Aaron Salter was about law enforcement through and through.

Aaron Salter was one of 10 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. He was working as a security guard at the store when the shooting happened.

His wife is grieving. She and members of her family met with President Biden, but even with mixed emotions, all she wanted to talk about was Aaron Salter.

"Even though he is not with me, I know how he loved others. He loved his family, extremely loved his job and his community," said his wife, Kimberly.

They were married 33 years, but said he loved the job.

When asked what she recalls from that day, Kimberly said, "It was a sunny day, and he was going to work. Matter of fact, he made pancakes and bacon for breakfast, and my husband made very good pancakes. We were talking, just going about our day, and then, he said, 'I'm going to work, and I'll see you later.' "

"He never called me back," she recalled. "Then my son called me, and that's when my whole world changed."

She hurts that she couldn't help him.