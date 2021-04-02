Brothers accused of allegedly defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

The two are charged with scheming to file fraudulent loan applications seeking nearly $7 million in forgivable loans.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two brothers are facing a long list of charges, accused of defrauding a loan program intended to assist businesses and employees that have suffered economic hardship due to the pandemic.

A federal grand jury has indicted Larry Jordan, 42, of Lancaster and Sutukh El aka Curtis Jordan aka Hugo Hurt, 38, of Buffalo on charges of wire and bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived property.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the pair allegedly participated in a scheme to file fraudulent loan applications seeking nearly $7 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“These brothers allegedly stole more than $600,000, which was intended to assist businesses and employees that have been crippled by the pandemic,” noted U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy.

“Their greed in the face of a national crisis has rightly landed them in federal court under indictment. We will investigate and charge anyone who seeks to use emergency federal aid as a way to try to get rich quick.”

The criminal complaint included alleged texts sent between the men about some of the fraudulent loan applications. After receiving confirmation that a loan application had been approved, defendant Sutukh El sent texts to Jordan stating: “We really bout to take over the world,” and “Wow, we like Fake Rich.”

Jordan replied: “We don’t even have to start paying back for 2 years,” and “Or just show what they ask us to show.”

Another text from Sutukh El stated: “We’ll be in the billions by then anyway,” and “But definitely show what needs to be shown and write that (expletive) off!”