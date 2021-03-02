Town of Tonawanda man accused of using hidden camera to record child victim in various states of undress

Andrew Vallone, 44, is facing a charge of attempting to produce child pornography.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, accused of using a hidden camera to record a child victim in various states of undress.

The US Attorney's office says Andrew Vallone, 44, is facing a charge of attempting to produce child pornography. The office says someone contacted Town of Tonawanda Police after discovering a video of the victim wearing only a pair of underwear on a desktop computer belonging to Vallone.

Police in turn contacted the FBI whose investigation determined the Town of Tonawanda man allegedly placed a camera in a location which allowed him to videotape the victim without being detected. The MicroSD card recovered from that camera allegedly contained more images of the victim.

On January 21, New York State Police contacted investigators regarding an email that Vallone allegedly sent to a mental health counselor saying that he liked to look at young girls and "I need help".