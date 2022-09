Officers were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one man.

When they arrived at the scene they found a 36-year-old man that was shot while outside.

He was taken to ECMC where and is listed in stable condition.