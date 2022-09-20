Buffalo man arraigned for shooting inside Town of Tonawanda apartment

Jamire Woods, 18, of Buffalo was arraigned Friday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon after a shooting in August.

Jamire Woods,18, of Buffalo was arraigned for allegedly killing two people and injuring another in a shooting inside a Town of Tonawanda apartment.

Woods faces the following charges:

Two counts of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felonies)

One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, the charges come after Woods allegedly intended to cause death and harm to another person.

Prosecutors say he fired multiple shots with an illegal gun inside of an apartment on the 700 block of Parker Boulevard where three people were shot.

Two victims, Antoyn Williams 51, of Buffalo, and Kristina Perez 36, of Hinsdale, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim a 56-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he is currently hospitalized with injuries.

Woods is scheduled to return Thursday, Sept 22 for a felony hearing.