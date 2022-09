A 34-year-old, Buffalo male was shot and found dead inside of an apartment, according to detectives.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Ferry-Fillmore District officers responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. at the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue.

