Buffalo man arraigned on charges for allegedly shooting at a police officer

Shariff Shadwick is accused of firing shots at one of the officers. One of the officers allegedly returned fire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday for allegedly attempting to shoot a Buffalo Police officer.

Shariff Shadwick, 36, is charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree (class “A-I” felony), one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felonies).

The Erie County District Attorney's office said Buffalo Police officers responded to a 911 call in the area of East North and Orange Streets in hte early morning hours of July 24 and found Shadwick. Shadwick is accused of firing shots at one of the officers. One of the officers allegedly returned fire. No one was hurt and Shadwick was placed under arrest. Investigators says two loaded handguns were recovered from the scene.

If convicted Shadwick could face a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison.