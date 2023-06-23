Amherst Police investigating crash involving a bicyclist

A male bicyclist was seriously injured and is being treated for injuries at ECMC.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a Friday morning crash involving a bicyclist.

Around 11:45 a.m., a man riding a bike down Hopkins Road was hit by a woman driving a 2021 Buick Encore.

The man was taken to Erie Center Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

The woman is from Belmont.

No additional information is available at this time.

Police is asking people who may have witness the accident or have video footage of the area or incident to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1331.