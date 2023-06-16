x
Bicyclist dies after being hit by a vehicle in Buffalo

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling westbound on East Ferry when it hit a bicyclist.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is dead after being hit while riding a bike Thursday night.

Police said officers were called just after 9:40 p.m. to East Ferry and Montana Avenue on reports of an accident.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling westbound on East Ferry when it hit a bicyclist.

Police said a 58-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where was later died.

The female driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

Investigators say the incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

