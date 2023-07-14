Potholes on Franklin Street making it difficult for drivers, bicyclists

The Buffalo Department of Public Works is working on fixing potholes on Franklin Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side had questions for the City of Buffalo about problems with the pavement on Franklin Street. We noticed some cones along Franklin making it difficult for drivers.

Two spots in particular are causing issues where drivers and cyclists have to watch out for cones. The first is where a bottom part of the cone is sitting over the pothole. This is between Allen and North.

You can see people riding their bikes and drivers having to swerve around it because they don't want to drive over it.

And then there's an upside-down cone shoved into a deep pothole at Virginia. That one's in a bad spot too, especially with cars allowed to park on both sides of the street. You just kind of have to make your way around it.

2 On Your Side talked with Nate Marton on Friday. He's the Department of Public Works commissioner for the City of Buffalo. He told us that some of the problem spots on Franklin have been looked at already by the city, and some have been repaired, but one or two of the problem areas may have settled a little bit.

Marton says if they were patched and then settled, they will be fixed and may need to be reassessed.