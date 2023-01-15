BPD arrests suspect in connection with a homicide on Kensington Avenue

BPD said their investigation led to the arrest of the alleged suspect, Jerry Simpson, 28.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Jan. 5.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Kensington Avenue around 10:30 a.m.. When officers responded to the scene, they found two victims that were shot.

Police said Jermaine Underwood, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victim was transported to ECMC and has since been released.

