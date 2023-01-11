Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information on Town of Tonawanda shooting suspect

A reward is being offered for the identification of a suspect in a December Town of Tonawanda shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of identifying a man suspected in the shooting of a Town of Tonawanda security guard.

The shooting took place on Dec. 10, 2022, at a tavern located at 300 Sawyer Ave.

Crime Stoppers is offering up a $2,500 reward for information identifying the suspected pictured above. Ibben Akbar, 31, of Buffalo was arrested and charged in the shooting case.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.