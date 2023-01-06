x
Crime

Two men shot on Kensington Avenue Thursday

A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man is listed in stable condition.
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was killed and another man injured during a Thursday morning shooting in the City of Buffalo.

A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson. Police added that the shooting appeared targeted in nature.

Anyone who has information on this shooting, or any other shooting in Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

