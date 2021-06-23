Batavia man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

The U.S. Attorney's Office says over 1,000 images and 200 videos of child pornography were found on two devices.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 53-year-old Batavia man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing child pornography, following prior convictions related to sexual abuse involving a minor.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York, the U.S. Probation Department and New York State Parole conducted a search of Matthew Barber's residence on May 20, 2020.

Following the search, a cell phone and flash drive containing both images and videos of child pornography were seized by officers. The U.S. Attorney's Office says over 1,000 images and 200 videos of child pornography were found on the two devices, "some of which depicted prepubescent minors, violence, and the sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler."

Barber was convicted back in April of 2007 on a federal charge of possessing child pornography, as well as a state charge of sexual abuse in the first degree.