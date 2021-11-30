Buffalo man facing murder charges in death of estranged wife's father

Mohammed Mia, 39, is accused of entering the his estranged wife's home in violation of an order of protection on October 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a long list of charges for allegedly attacking and injuring his estranged wife and her parents last month, resulting in the death of the woman's father.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Mohammed Mia, 39, allegedly entered the woman's Manhart Street home on October 24 in violation of an order of protection. He's accused of slapping, punching and choking his estranged wife while threatening to kill her, and then allegedly attacking her parents as they tried to intervene.

The DA's office says the woman's mother was punched and slapped and the father punched, kicked and thrown to the floor before Mia allegedly fled the scene.

When paramedics arrived, the woman's father was unconscious. He was rushed to ECMC with severe head trauma and died three days later. The victim and her mother were also taken to ECMC for treatment of cuts and bruises as well as broken teeth.

The office says Mai was placed under arrest after showing up at the E District Police station the afternoon of the incident allegedly claiming he had been the one attacked by the victims.

He was initially charged with burglary, aggravated criminal contempt, assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Following the death of 47-year-old Mohammed Hossain, an Erie County Grand Jury indicted Mai on the following:

Two counts of murder in the second degree (class A-I felony)

Three counts of burglary in the first degree (class B violent felony)

One count of attempted murder in the second degree (class B violent felony)

One count of aggravated criminal contempt (class D felony)

One count of assault in the third degree (class A misdemeanor)

Mia is being held without bail and is due back in Erie County Court on Dec. 21. If convicted of all the charges, he could be facing a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.