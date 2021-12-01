38-year-old man arrested for burglary, grand larceny in Dunkirk

Thomas Fafinski II, 38, was arrested for burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment on Lakeshore Drive West in the City of Dunkirk

Dunkirk Police received a call on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. from a resident who saw a man entering an apartment through a back window. Police detained Thomas Fafinski II, of Dunkirk, as he tried to leave the building.

It's alleged that Fafinski entered the apartment without permission and stole $3,000 worth of property. Following an investigation, Fafinski was arrested for burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree, both of which are felony charges.