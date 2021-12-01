38-year-old man arrested for burglary, grand larceny in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment on Lakeshore Drive West in the City of Dunkirk
Dunkirk Police received a call on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. from a resident who saw a man entering an apartment through a back window. Police detained Thomas Fafinski II, of Dunkirk, as he tried to leave the building.
It's alleged that Fafinski entered the apartment without permission and stole $3,000 worth of property. Following an investigation, Fafinski was arrested for burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree, both of which are felony charges.
Fafinski was arraigned in Dunkirk City Court and was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail.