Buffalo man charged with the murder of his infant son

The child died in September 2019 after he was found unresponsive in an apartment on Grote St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo father is now facing murder charges in connection with the death of his infant son back in 2019.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, Reginald J. Jordan, 37, was arraigned Sunday morning on second-degree murder charges.

Investigators say that on September 20, 2019 first responders were called out to an apartment on Grote St. in Buffalo for a call of an infant unresponsive. When they got there, 6-mont-old King Jordan was not breathing.

The baby was take to Oishei Children's Hospital where he died two days later. The D.A.'s office says Jordan shook the infant causing injuries to the baby King's head and neck, which ultimately led to the child's death.

Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side back in January 2020 that after an autopsy report, the child's death was ruled a homicide. BPD had originally interviewed several suspects immediately following the child's dead in September 2019, but Jordan's arrest is the first of the case.