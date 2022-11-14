FBI offering $25,000 reward for information in CompassCare arson investigation

The incident happened June 7, 2022 at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection with the arson at CompassCare in Amherst.

The incident happened June 7, 2022 at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst.

FBI investigators say around 2:45 a.m. on June 7, Amherst Police received a 911 call regarding a fire at the CompassCare Center. They say individuals had thrown Molotov cocktails at the center, starting a fire that caused significant damage.

They say one of the individuals also spray-painted 'Jane was here' on the building.

The FBI says the suspects drove a 2013-2016 Dodge Dart sedan, either red or orange in color.

One of the suspects shown in the reward posting is approximately 5'11".

The CEO of CompassCare says it's been a slow process getting the FBI to release information on the case, but he's hopeful it will lead to an arrest.

"While I'm happy about that, I do think that it's been a long time coming," said CEO Jim Harden.

"I have been actively and very aggressively saying that the FBI has been slow-walking justice. It took them five weeks just to look at our video surveillance."

If the suspects are found and convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.