Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst

Amherst Police are asking that anyone who may have captured it on video contact the station.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst Wednesday morning.

According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries.

The driver did stay at the scene, but police have not released information on any charges at this time. The accident is still under investigation.