Amherst Police investigating accident where pedestrian was hit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Amherst.

The pedestrian was hit round 7 p.m. at Sweet Home Road and Chestnut Ridge Road. The person suffered a serious head injury and was taken to ECMC in an ambulance.

A accident is currently under investigation and the the Amherst Police Department is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 716-689-1311. They are looking for and video or witnesses of the accident.