Buffalo man charged with falsely reporting an incident after car theft

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with with falsely reporting an incident after he told police Saturday night that his car, with a 9-year-old boy in the backseat, had been stolen.

The car was stolen. However, Buffalo Police say the man lied to police about the child being in the vehicle "to get a quicker police response."

Jaron Quarles, 29, of Buffalo has been charged with falsely reporting an incident, and more charges are possible.

Police say the incident happened at 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Orleans Street and Lasalle Avenue, while the keys were still in the running vehicle and the boy in the car. The man had gone into a nearby mini-mart.

Multiple officers rushed to the scene and and a large search began. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Buffalo Police tweeted that the child had been found safe.

On Sunday, police say information revealed that the child was never in the vehicle, which remains missing.