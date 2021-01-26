Niagara County Sheriff's Office gets reports of 7 stolen cars within 5 hours

Deputies say within five hours they took reports for seven stolen vehicles. In each case, owners said they had started the vehicle to warm it up and then left it unattended.

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public to never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition even for 'just a minute' and to keep valuables out of sight or in the trunk. Your doors and windows should always be locked, even if in your own driveway or garage.