New York State Police investigating fatal crash in Genesee County

PAVILION, N.Y. — One person died in a Genesee County crash on Friday afternoon, according to New York State Police.

The crash, involving one car, happened around 2:30 p.m. at Starr Road and Crossman Road in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County, not far from the Wyoming County line. The vehicle was traveling south on Starr Road when it struck a utility pole.

Troopers said one person died in the crash. Another person was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where they are being treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.