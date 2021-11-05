Amherst Police: 61-year-old woman dead after car crashes into barn

Police say the driver suffered a serious head injury from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A 61-year-old woman is dead following a car crash Friday morning in Amherst.

According to the Amherst Police Department, a 61-year-old woman was driving northbound on Campbell Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and drove into a barn. Police say the driver suffered a serious head injury from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver is being withheld until family members have been notified.

Police are investigating the crash and will be canvassing for video and witnesses. Any residents, businesses and/or drivers who many have security or dash-cam footage of the crash are being asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.