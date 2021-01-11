Lockport Police investigate crash preceded by gunfire

Witnesses describe ducking for cover when gunshots rang our on Halloween night

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport city police continue their investigation into a serious car crash which witnesses say was preceded by gunfire on that city's east side Sunday night on Halloween night.

According to a neighbor who spoke on the condition of anonymity, two cars came screeching around the corner of East Avenue onto Adam Street just before 8pm Sunday, where it appeared to him that a person in a car being chased was firing a gun back at the pursuing vehicle.

He says he and his family ducked for safety, until they heard a crash moments later.

One block away, he says, the car being chased had apparently failed to stop for a sign at the intersection of Chestnut street, where it hit another vehicle unrelated to the first incident.

Another witness told 2 On Your Side that he ran to assist the occupants of the vehicles.

He reports that the driver of the car that was struck in the intersection did not appear to be seriously hurt, but that two young men inside the car that was being pursued appeared badly injured.

He described how one of them was bleeding and had both of his legs pinned inside the vehicle, while the other was laying on the trunk and initially unresponsive.

Neither saw what happened to the car that was in pursuit of the first vehicle, and police have not provided any updates.