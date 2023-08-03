Taylor Swift Eras Tour adds more dates for Fall 2024 in both U.S. and Canada

Taylor Swift announces that she will be extending her 'Eras' Tour to more locations in 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling all Swifties, Taylor Swift has announced that she is adding more stops to her tour in the fall of 2024 both in the U.S. and Canada.

In social media posts made Thursday morning the star said "Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era, Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with Gracie Abrams!"

Swift has six performances in Toronto between November 14 and 23 of 2024.

Swift kicked off the first concert of the 27-date Eras Tour back in March 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played in February 2023.

Those hoping to get tickets can sign up now to become a verified fan on Ticketmaster for further information on when tickets will become available.

