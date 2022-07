The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near Genesee Street and Walden Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 63-year-old man is recovering after being shot early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near Genesee Street and Walden Avenue.

Police said the man was riding his bike when he was hit by gunfire.

He was transported to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.